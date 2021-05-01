2021 Nissan Qashqai Launched For Sale

2021 Nissan Qashqai went on sale in the UK market, with the automaker releasing all models and pricing details of its all-new electric SUV. Prices for the new 2021 Nissan Qashqai start at 23,535 Euros on the basic Visia trim level, powered by a 136 HP (140 PS) mild hybrid 1.3-liter DiG-T engine with six-speed manual gearbox.

2021 Nissan Qashqai has four different equipment

The new electric SUV consists of four different models: Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, Tekna and the top level Tekna + trim. The most expensive version of the new 2021 Nissan Qashqai has a 154 HP 1.3-liter DiG-T mild hybrid engine. Tekna + AWD Xtronic model will reach the buyer with a price tag of 38,000 Euros.

Note that the prices of the highly advertised 187 HP ePower self-charging hybrid version of the new 2021 Nissan Qashqai have not yet been announced.

Nissan’s best-selling SUV uses the CMF-C platform and looks slightly larger than its predecessor in all sizes, including a 20mm longer wheelbase. As a result, the new 2021 Nissan Qashqai offers a more spacious and practical cabin. Accordingly, the rear doors now open 90 degrees and the luggage space is 50 liters larger.

According to Nissan, the interior also includes a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster with configurable layouts made of high-quality materials, a new 10.8-inch screen and a 9-inch high-resolution infotainment system. In addition, the system is supported by Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.