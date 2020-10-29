2021 Model Designing Concept for Windows 10

The designer, named TheHacker34, created a new concept design for Windows 10 in 2021, after it was revealed that Microsoft plans to make major changes in Windows 10 in 2021.

Microsoft, the world’s largest software company, released two major updates for Windows 10 this year as every year, but these updates did not make a big difference to the visuality of the operating system and the user experience. According to the information provided by Windows Central, it is highly possible that we will see a different Windows 10 in 2021.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft calls the project Sun Valley and plans to release it in the fall of next year. Within the scope of the project, it is expected that the start menu, file explorer, action center, interface animations and many more elements will be updated and the user experience and visuality will be improved.

Shortly after Microsoft’s plans for Windows 10 were revealed, TheHacker34 released a concept design video of what a Windows 10 updated with “Fluent Design 4.0” could look like. The concept in question shows an updated start menu, action center, theme engine and more for Windows 10.

Although TheHacker34 reveals an “improvement” in almost every visible part of Windows 10, it is difficult to say that the concept presented is completely independent of Windows 10 or offers a design that is far from reality. Especially for those who love the past, the theme idea, which brings different versions of Windows to life, manages to remind you of the Windows XP or Windows 7 classic while keeping the Windows 10 interface.

Concept showing how 2021 model Windows 10 could be



