2021 Model Chevrolet Camaro Features and Price

Chevrolet Camaro series managed to attract attention once again with the 2021 model. We have listed the price and features of the Chevrolet Camaro 2021, one of the most aggressive and sporty looking models of the American “pony” class.

When American cars are mentioned, generally few car models come to mind. One of them is the Chevrolet Camaro model, which carries a monster under a body that looks both aggressive and equally sporty. Camaro models, which have been actively in production since 1970, are now able to attract attention with their 6th generation.

The 2021 model of the beloved American monster Chevrolet Camaro was introduced. The model, which looks extremely sporty in terms of design, as well as minor improvements in terms of performance, seems to be loved. If you wish, let’s take a look at the remarkable features and price of the Chevrolet Camaro 2021 without further ado.

Chevrolet Camaro design

Exterior design:

The exterior design of the Chevrolet Camaro does not differ much from the model released last year, but it is very stylish. The legendary modern Camaro body design also appears in the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro model. The front lower grille, specially designed for aerodynamic performance, reaches up to the lower headlight assembly and creates a stylish appearance. In addition, the LED extension of the upper headlights made the upper grille look stylish.

In the standard equipment of the car, very dynamic and sporty lines are seen. These sporty lines did not spoil the harsh image of the vehicle in any way. On the contrary, it reflects the aggressiveness of the 650 hp engine under the hood of the Chevrolet Camaro even better. At the rear of the vehicle, there is a double headlight array and a double exhaust system aligned under the headlights. In addition to these, there is a small wing at the back of the vehicle that contributes to the sporty appearance.

The vehicle has 5 different exterior design versions: Redline Edition, Shock and Steel Special Editions, Convertible, RS and 1LE. We will share images of these design versions with you shortly.

Interior design

Chevrolet, which does not compromise the sporty appearance in the exterior design of the car, seems to give importance to this issue in interior design. When we look at the interior of the vehicle, leather seats in standard equipment stand out. Optionally, heated and RECARO sports seats can also be used in the interior of the vehicle. In addition, the steering wheel with functional keys is also heated.

All equipment options, including the standard equipment of the vehicle, have ambient lighting. This lighting can be set as single color or dual color, depending on the option. In addition, optional options include aluminum pedals, red seat belts and a steering wheel and gear lever covered with microfiber details. The dashboard is optionally embellished with carbon or leather trim.

Security

Carelessness when reversing while driving can sometimes lead to bad consequences. Chevrolet Camaro has a rear view camera that you can get a better grip on the rear of the vehicle. This reversing camera is activated when the vehicle is reversing and allows you to see the rear of the vehicle when reversing at low speeds. In this way, unwanted accidents are avoided when reversing the vehicle.

Rear traffic alerts

Not seeing the vehicles passing behind when driving out of the parking space or reversing can cause great dangers. Especially if you get out of the reverse gear quickly and a vehicle is coming from the rear, you may get involved in much bigger accidents this time. In addition to the rear view camera on the Chevrolet Camaro, rear traffic warnings also prevent such situations. If there is a vehicle coming from behind, the right and left signal lights turn on and visual warnings appear on the reversing camera. In addition, this system gives an audible warning.

Parking and collision assistant

The Chevrolet Camaro has parking assist alerts that prevent you from bumping or scratching the vehicle while parking. This system starts to warn if the vehicle gets too close to any object, thanks to the sensors located in the corners, back and front of the vehicle. If you get closer, friction and crashes are prevented thanks to the warnings that start to squeal more frequently.

Lane departure and blind spot warning

While driving, changing lanes in crowded traffic or high traffic can be dangerous if the driver is careless. Lane change and blind spot warning in the Camaro warns the driver if a vehicle is approaching in the lane passing. In this way, accident situations that may arise when changing lanes are prevented.

technology

Head-up screen

This feature in the Chevrolet Camaro is both stylish and very useful. The vehicle’s tachometer, fuel level, speed and a few more data are reflected on the windshield. In this way, the driver can access the vehicle’s digital display without having to tilt his head. The size and visibility of this screen can be adjusted arbitrarily.

Driving mode adjuster

Chevrolet Camaro has 4 different driving modes that can be selected on its digital display. These 4 different driving modes, called Tour, Sport, Track and Snow / Ice, help you determine the characteristics of the vehicle. According to the driving modes, some factors such as the vehicle’s torque, gear range and road handling are adjusted.

Launch Control

Launch Control, found on many sports cars, is also available on the Chevrolet Camaro. In the system in the Camaro, there are also informers showing how much you need to press the gas pedal with the brake. In addition to this informer, which is found to provide the driver with maximum road holding and direct start, the vehicle also has a wheel lock mechanism. This locking mechanism locks the front wheels and allows the driver to skid the vehicle to warm the rear tires.

Chevrolet Camaro Performance

Chevrolet Camaro LS

Engine: 4 cylinder with 2.0 liter turbocharger

Horsepower: 275 horsepower

Torque: 400 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual gear, 8-speed automatic transmission

0-100 km / h acceleration: 5.4 seconds

Chevrolet Camaro LT

Engine: 4-cylinder with 2.0-liter turbocharger, 3.6-liter V6

Horsepower: 275/335 horsepower

Torque: 400/385 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual gear, 8-speed automatic gear, 10-speed automatic gearbox on V6 engine

0-100 km / h acceleration: 5.4 seconds, 5.2 seconds on the V6 engine

Chevrolet Camaro LT1

Engine: 6.2 liter V8 engine

Horsepower: 455 horsepower

Torque: 616 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual gear, 10-speed automatic transmission

0-100 km / h acceleration: 4 seconds to 4.3 seconds

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Engine: 6.2 liter V8 engine

Horsepower: 455 horsepower

Torque: 616 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual gear, 10-speed automatic transmission

0-100 km / h acceleration: 4 seconds to 4.3 seconds

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Engine: 6.2 liter V8 engine

Horsepower: 650 horsepower

Torque: 881 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual gear, 10-speed automatic transmission

0-100 km / h acceleration: 3.5 seconds to 3.7 seconds

Chevrolet Camaro price list:

Chevrolet Camaro LS: $ 25,000

Chevrolet Camaro LT: $ 25,500

Chevrolet Camaro LT1: $ 34,000

Chevrolet Camaro SS: $ 37,500

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: $ 63,000

These are the prices of the Chevrolet Camaro. The point to note here is that these prices are valid for America and some different countries. The price in Turkish Lira that we wrote is the price that we convert directly from the exchange rate. The reason, the Chevrolet Camaro is not sold by official distributor in Turkey.

We have come to the end of our content that we examined about the Chevrolet Camaro 2021 model. We expect you to see your ideas about the Chevrolet Camaro 2021 model in the comments section. This and similar automotive content will continue, so stay tuned to avoid missing out.



