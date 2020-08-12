2021 Mercedes S Class cockpit reveals itself

Making a name for itself in top class vehicles, the 2021 Mercedes S Class also showed itself with its cockpit. Launched as the most luxurious class of Mercedes, the car exhibited its new interior design.

The cockpit photos, which came shortly before the official introduction of the model, showed what details the model will have. In addition, using the latest technology, the cockpit has put driver and passenger comfort in the foreground.

2021 Mercedes S Class cockpit

The firm defines the design prepared for the model as “third place”. This shows itself as life between home and work. Since it is such a meticulous subject, there are important details. Around 250 LED lamps are also used in the interior designed with fiber optic. The company shows itself as very assertive in the interior lighting of the model.

With the developed system, the LED lamps work synchronously with the selected driving mode. In this way, a visual feast is prepared for both the driver and the passenger. In addition, LED lamps will depend on external factors. For example, sensors that notice the possibility of a collision will also warn them through these LED lamps.

Along with the 2021 Mercedes S Class cockpit, the equipment named Energizing Comfort Control will meet with buyers with the Warmth and Comfort package. Thanks to this system, air conditioning, ventilation, multimedia system, seat adjustments, etc. It will be possible to control many hardware. It will be possible to operate the system via the keys or by saying “Hey Mercedes”.

The new model will be introduced next October.



