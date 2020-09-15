2021 Hyundai Tucson, Its Bold and Assertive Design

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson was introduced with its very strong and innovative design, and its interior that combines modern lines with simplicity. There is not much detail about the engine options of the vehicle for now.

SUV cars have become so popular in recent years that even SUV cars alone have an incredible variety of them. Hyundai, a South Korea-based multinational automaker seeking to add a new player to this contentious competition, introduced its new representative in the C-SUV segment, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson.

Combining the ventilation louvers with LED headlights, the 2021 Hyundai Tucson winked at the 2019 Tucson at this point, but the 5-piece LED headlight design also winked at the Hyundai Kona. In addition, the design of the LED headlights of the vehicle, which is fully compatible with the ventilation louvers, makes it look like a part of the shutter when the headlights are not turned on.

Compatibility of 2021 Hyundai Tucson’s 5 pieces headlights with ventilation louvers:

When we move to the rear of Tucson, we see a single LED stop extending from one side of the vehicle to the other, and also two wing-shaped downward stop lights from both sides of the vehicle. Although this design gave the new Tucson a modern look, it left no space to place the vehicle’s Hyundai logo. That’s why the company’s logo is on the rear window.

When we look inside the 2021 Hyundai Tucson, we see a modern yet simple design. The front panel is designed as a whole that extends to the sides of the vehicle. Although this design reveals a stylish appearance, it is possible to say that the digital instrument panel and infotainment system remain too electronic for such a “simple” design. In addition to physical comfort, the vehicle also provides driving comfort and safety with security features such as adaptive cruise control, airbag between front passengers and blind spot camera.

Hyundai has not shared much details about the engine options of the 2021 Tucson for now, but we know that the vehicle will have several different 1.6-liter engine options in Europe. 2021 Tucson; It will offer 150 horsepower in the gasoline model and 115 in the diesel model. In addition, with the 48 volt mild hybrid system, the power of the gasoline engine option can be increased to 180 hp and the power of the diesel engine option up to 136 hp.

The rear design of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson that leaves no room to put the logo:

We do not know the price of the 2021 Hyundai Tucson at the moment. The new Tucson seems to meet drivers’ expectations, both in terms of design and performance. It should also be noted that Hyundai has said that a hybrid model that will offer 230 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque will be introduced in the future.



