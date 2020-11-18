2021 Honda Civic introduced with its design

The model, which is preferred by many people, comes up with a new design concept. The 2021 Honda Civic draws attention with its features and appearance that are not equal to the upper segment models.

2021 Honda Civic introduced

The 10th generation Honda Civic, which started to be designed in 2015 and liked by users, has now been replaced by the 11th generation. Although he was admired in design, he was criticized for some production problems.

The Honda Civic, which came up with its new design language, was presented to the drivers with the launch on Twitch. With the redesigned digital panel, the exterior design of the model feels premium.

It has many changes, including front – rear lights, front – rear bumpers and interior design. Changes in headlight and bumper designs make the vehicle look more sporty.

In the model, which also includes the Honda Sensing system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LCAS) features work in harmony. Honda Civic, which has become safer thanks to the new driving assistant, meets today’s standards.



