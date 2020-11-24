2021 Grammy Awards: Trevor Noah to be official host

The 2021 Grammys ceremony will feature actor and comedian Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah is ready to strike a chord with Grammy goers. The late-night comedian will host the 2021 annual awards show honoring the year’s top musical achievements, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to let me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am delighted to host this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement.

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I’m the best person to give a shoulder to all the amazing artists who don’t win overnight because I know the pain of not winning the award too. (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys !! “, declared the artist.

The Grammys are scheduled for January 31st and will air on CBS. Nominees for the next show will be announced this Tuesday at noon.

Trevor Noah’s nomination at the Grammys

Noah, 36, was nominated this year for best comedy album for “Son of Patricia.” The award went to Dave Chappelle for “Sticks and Stones.”

Next year’s ceremony will mark the first time that Noah, who hosts “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the master of ceremonies for the Grammy Awards.

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to guide us through what is sure to be an incredible night filled with music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” said the Acting President and CEO. of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., said in a statement.

“He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Grammy stage as the host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time,” he stated.

The Recording Academy has not announced what format the Grammys will follow amid the coronavirus pandemic, but says on its website that the ceremony will “take place, rain or shine, COVID-19 vaccine or not” and ensures that the event will be handled safely. Do you think Trevor will do a good job?



