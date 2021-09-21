2021 Ford Bronco: the company is accused of lying to its customers. In one of the specialized forums, the long delay to which the customers who ordered the hardtop model in 2020 have been subjected is criticized.

Hardtop issues on the 2021 Ford Bronco continue. According to Autoevolución, the company has been accused of lying on Bronco6g, a forum specialized in this vehicle that has become one of the most anticipated of the year. The accusation was made by Brandon1282, one of the users who has closely followed the story about problems in Ford’s supply chain, problems that go beyond the absence of this accessory and that are also related to the shortage of chips. semiconductors, one of the most difficult problems for the industry to overcome after the lifting of restrictions due to the pandemic.

According to Brandon1282, the company has been lying regarding the first hardtop edition to justify the long delay , specifically regarding the arrangement of this accessory which would also correspond to a series of copies that rolled off the production line with a version defective of the same. That group of copies, associated with the first orders for the vehicle made in 2020, has since been found in a company lot in Dirt Mountain, awaiting the solution of the problem.

Due to this accumulation, Ford had promised not to produce a copy with the new roof until it had resolved the issue with those that had already been produced in the past and the annoyance of customers lies in that promise: apparently, the manufacturer did not deliver and already is currently producing specimens with the correct hardtop without resolving held orders. This situation would make the wait for the first clients much longer and, according to some forum members who live in this space, it represents a new opportunity in which the company deceives its clients for its own benefit.

Since its launch, the 2021 Ford Bronco has been one of the most fan-won vehicles, but also one of the most delayed . Its production has been affected as much by a shortage of chips and hard roofs, as well as by the weather and worker absenteeism . However, despite all the problems, it remains one of the most brilliant creations of recent years in the automotive industry due to its customizability, which is combined with incredible power and resistance in multiple environments. For now, while this problem is resolved, Ford already has its 2022 version scheduled, which is planned to start production later this year.