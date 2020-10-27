2021 Fiat Egea Family Introduced

Fiat renewed the Egea family, which was manufactured in TOFAŞ facilities and exported to Europe under the Tipo brand. 2021 Fiat Egea has a crossover model in addition to its renewed existing models.

The Egea, which was introduced by the Italian-based automobile brand Fiat in 2015, was renewed and a crossover model was added to the family, which has sedan, hatchback and station wagon options so far.

We can say that the biggest change in the new Egea family, which has received minor corrections instead of big changes in terms of design, is the renewed grilles, sportier headlight design and the Fiat logo. Along with the new Egeas, Fiat has included its new logo on the Fiat 500 model for the first time.

The new Fiat Egea family, which comes with diamond-cut 16-17 inch wheels as standard, now has a 7-inch digital instrument panel. In addition, the renewed infotainment system can provide great convenience to drivers, especially in navigation applications, with a very large 10.25 inch screen.

While Fiat updates the Egea’s multimedia system with the UConnect 5, which is also used in the Fiat 500 for the first time, the steering wheel, air conditioning controls and interior trims, which are the main ‘comfort’ elements of the vehicle, do not ignore. For this reason, the new Egea comes with chrome and black interior trims and offers a more stylish design than the previous generation.

Undoubtedly, the most striking model of the new Egea family will be Egea Cross. Egea Cross, which creates the impression of a hormone Egea Hatchback at first glance; It differs from its brothers with its suspension, rim / tire dimensions and ground clearance.

According to Fiat, the Egea Cross is 7 centimeters higher than other Egea models and offers the driver a higher seating position. In addition, the vehicle has a more ‘flashy’ bumper, body coverings, side sills and roof rails compared to other Egea models.

Along with the make-up, Fiat has also renewed the driving support systems of the Egea family. Among the new systems integrated into the vehicles are Traffic Sign Recognition System, Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, Lane Tracking System, Driver Fatigue Warning System, Adaptive High Beam, Blind Spot Warning System, front parking sensors, keyless entry / start and wireless smartphone charging. In addition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be used wirelessly in the vehicle.

So what changes does the new Egea family promise under the hood? First of all, let’s express that the newest engine option of the family is the 1.0 liter GSE T3 gasoline engine that offers 100 horsepower. The new engine, unlike the current 1.4-liter engine, can offer 190 Nm of torque from 1500 rpm.

Other engine options of Egea are diesel engines that comply with Euro 6D Final. The 1.3-liter engine promises 95 horsepower, while the renewed 1.6-liter engine promises 130 horsepower, unlike the previous 120-horsepower version. We will have to wait until 2021 in order to get to know the makeup Egea’s more closely.



