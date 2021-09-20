2021 Emmy: The Handmaid’s Tale Sets Negative Record at Awards

The Handmaid’s Tale won a record at the 2021 Emmy, but a not-so-good record. That’s because, at the end of the awards ceremony that took place on Sunday (19), the Hulu series beat the number of lost awards in just one edition of the event.

the negative record

The Handmaid’s Tale earned a large number of nominations at the event, with 21 nominations for this year’s Emmy. The series was second only to The Mandalorian (24 nominations), The Crown (24 nominations) and WandaVision (23 nominations).

However, the Hulu series ended up returning home with no awards and making a negative name for itself in Emmy history. With the unfortunate feat, the show surpassed Mad Man, who was the former record holder after being nominated for 17 Emmys and returning home empty-handed in the 2012 edition.

What happened also ends up creating a stain on the success story of the series that, since its debut, has won 15 Emmys over three seasons, with the 4th season being the only one to leave without any awards.

The Handmaid’s Tale Nominations

The Hulu series was nominated for the following 21 awards at the 2021 Emmy:

Three nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – for Max Minghella, Bradley Whitford and OT Fagbenle;

Four nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – for Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Samira Wiley and Yvonne Strahovski;

Best guest actress in a drama series – for Alexis Biedel;

Best Actress in a Drama Series – for Elizabeth Moss;

Best screenplay in a drama series – for Yahlin Chang;

Best Direction in a Drama Series – for Liz Garbus;

Best single-camera edit in dramatic series – for Wendy Hallam Martin;

Best Music Composition for Series – for Adam Taylor;

Best costume/sci-fi costumes;

Best contemporary makeup;

Best contemporary hairstyle;

Best design production for contemporary series;

Best sound mix for comedy or drama series;

Best cast for drama series;

Best drama series.