2021 Emmy: The Crown Wins 7 Categories and Makes Awards History

2021 Emmy: Last Sunday (19), fans of The Crown were able to check out the Netflix series’ enshrinement at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher during Season 4.

In addition to making history by winning the night’s seven drama categories, this was also Netflix’s first Emmy drama win. At the beginning of the ceremony, the series received the statuettes for Best Screenplay, for Peter Morgan, creator of the production, for the 4×10 episode, entitled “War”, and also Best Direction for Jessica Hobbs for the same episode.

In the field of acting, in addition to Gillian Anderson, Tobias Menzies, the interpreter of Prince Philip, was also awarded the Best Supporting Actor award. Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor were respectively awarded Best Leading Actress as Queen Elizabeth II and Best Leading Actor as Prince Charles.

The Crown Receives Best Drama Series Award at Emmy 2021

In one of the most anticipated categories of the night, the production also won the Emmy for Best Drama Series. In the casting, photography, editing and guest-starring categories for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the previous round, The Crown also won, facing heavyweight contestants such as Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and The Handmaid’s Tale, from Hulu.

The 4th season of the series, which was highlighted last Sunday night (19), addressed a very important period in the British royal family, being set between 1979 and 1990. It is worth mentioning that Olivia Colman competed in the category of Best Actress Main with her co-star Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana.

Before Netflix, Hulu remained the only streaming service with an Emmy for Best Drama Series in its curriculum. The platform won in 2017 with The Handmaid’s Tale. Currently, the 5th season of The Crown is in production and will only premiere in 2022.