2021 Emmy: Netflix Achieves Record By Taking 44 Awards Trophies

2021 Emmy: Netflix achieved a record 44 wins in a single Emmy Awards — whose 2021 edition was celebrated yesterday (19). Such a milestone had hitherto been beaten only by CBS in 1974, the year the network made history by taking the same number of statuettes for its acclaimed series, such as M*A*S*H — in an era with less competition between channels and without the existence of streamings.

Of those 44 trophies, 10 were unveiled on the final night of the top nominations event — in addition to the 34 creative and technical category winners announced the week before. For Tudum home, the achievement is seen as a result of its varied catalogue, with releases that aim to reach the most diverse audiences and become “sensations”.

One such case is O Gambito da Rainha, a miniseries about the chess prodigy girl, which took home the award for Best Direction and Best Limited Series. The Crown dominated the 2021 Emmy, recognized as the best series in drama, direction and screenplay; in addition to winning in the categories of Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Other examples responsible for the achievement include Bridgerton, The Kominsky Method and Halston — an attraction on the fashion stylist experienced by Ewan McGregor. In this way, Netflix’s strength is aligned with its strategy of making room for productions of different genres and themes — including starring Hollywood big names.