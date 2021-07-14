2021 Emmy: HBO Canceled Series Earns 18 Nominations; Look!

2021 Emmy: This Tuesday (13), the world met the nominees for the next edition of the Emmy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on September 19 this year. Among the highlights is the series Lovecraft Country, which was canceled by HBO after the airing of its 1st season.

The science fiction drama, which was based on Matt Ruff’s book of the same name, received 18 nominations.

In this sense, the production competes for Best Dramatic Series, Best Cast, Best Photography, Best Screenplay, Best Graphic Design and Best Music. Other technical categories, such as Sound Editing and Mixing, Best Music Supervisor, and Best Stuntman, also included Lovecraft Country among their nominees.

In addition, the series has even had specific cast members nominated for an Emmy 2021. As such, performances by Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Michael K. Williams and Courtney B. Vance can be awarded special awards.

Other important television and streaming productions were also nominated. Check out the complete list here!

Lovecraft Country: Learn about HBO’s canceled production

Set in 1950s America, the series features an American army veteran known as Atticus (Majors) as he wants, at all costs, to find clues about his father’s disappearance (Michael Kenneth Williams). However, the racial issue is still very strong in the country, which ends up leaving the character seriously unmotivated.

In general lines, Matt Ruff’s book is an extensive criticism of the work of H.P. Lovecraft, giving prominence to black characters in a plot full of tensions and mysteries. Despite this, the production will not continue with its narrative.

“We are grateful for the dedication and artistic talent of this team, including Misha Green, who created this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us during this period”, announced the network on July 2, when announcing the cancellation, through an official press release.

Despite Emmy nominations, HBO has not commented on appealing its initial decision.