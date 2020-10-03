2021 BMW M4 Convertible Displayed in Camo

The 2021 M4 Convertible of the Munich-based German automaker BMW was caught by spy cameras while testing. The gigantic grille of the vehicle, which is displayed in camouflage, draws attention.

Unveiling the new M3 Sedan, M4 Coupe and 4 Series Convertible earlier this week, BMW continues to work for its new vehicles without slowing down. In this context, the German manufacturer has started tests on the new M4 Convertible. The vehicle, which was caught by spy cameras during ongoing tests, attracted attention with its huge grid design.

The high-performance vehicle, which will follow in the footsteps of the M4 Coupe, will have a retractable soft roof compared to the hard roof in the current model. This change will not only reduce weight, but also add a more aesthetic look to the vehicle with the roof closed.

What will the new BMW M4 Convertible offer?

In addition to the retractable soft roof, we can also see from the spy photos that the car has a huge grille surrounded by air intakes on both sides. In addition, stylish wheels supported by a high performance brake system, aerodynamic mirror caps and quad exhaust outlet are among the remarkable details.

Under the hood, the new M4 Convertible is expected to feature a biturbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine offered in two convertible outputs, just like the M4 Coupe. At this point, the basic model produces 480 hp and 550 Nm of torque, while the Competition model is said to reach 511 hp and 650 Nm of torque.

In the US, the M3 Sedan is available for sale starting at $ 69,900 and the M4 Coupe starting at $ 71,800. The M4 Convertible is expected to be available at a price higher than these two models, but no official announcement has been made for now.



