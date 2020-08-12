2021 BMW 545e xDrive introduced

Continuing to expand its model range, the company introduced the 2021 BMW 545e xDrive Plug-in Hybrid model. Developing itself on the hybrid model, BMW continues to work for drivers to travel more comfortably and economically.

2021 BMW 545e xDrive Plug-in Hybrid introduced

Hybrid and electric vehicles are at the top of the list of preferences by drivers due to both performance and fuel savings. Large automobile companies such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes have recently begun to increase their efforts on Hybrid technology.

The new model, which is produced with TwinPower Turbo technology and has an internal combustion engine with 286 horsepower, and 109 horsepower electric motor, has a total torque of 394 horsepower and 600 nm.

The 545e xDrive model, which has an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and xDrive four-wheel drive technology, accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 4.7 seconds. The model, which has an electric motor range of approximately 57 km, comes with Hybrid mode by default.

Having the Hybrid Eco Pro mode for high efficiency, the 545e xDrive provides high fuel savings. Thanks to this, the average fuel consumption varies between 2.1 and 2.4 liters per 100 kilometers.

The price and release date of the model, which includes eDrive Zone technology to reduce carbon emissions in urban use, have not been announced yet.



