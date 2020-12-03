2021 BMW 2 Coupe spotted during winter testing

BMW decided to use both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive compatible CLAR platform instead of front-wheel drive FAAR platform in its 2 Series models. The BMW 2 Coupe, which is expected to be introduced in 2021, was spotted during the winter test.

2021 BMW 2 Coupe is on the agenda with winter test images

The company, which built its 2 Series models on the CLAR platform with a radical change, is expected to introduce its new models with G42 code in 2021. The model, which will come with the CLAR platform, will differ in many ways with the 2 Series Gran Coupe using the FAAR platform.

It is among the rumors that the engine positioning and the weight balance will change due to the CLAR platform to be used. It is among the claims that the BMW M2 model will come with a 420 hp engine to compete with the Mercedes-AMG A45 S. In addition, thanks to the CLAR platform, it is thought that the M2 model will have a Hybrid engine option.

The model, which will be produced at the San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico, stands out with its intense camouflage design. There is no information about the convertible version of the model, which is expected to come with both automatic and manual transmission options.



