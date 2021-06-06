BAFTA 2021 Awards Found Their Winners

BAFTA Awards found their winners. The 74th BAFTA Awards, distributed by the British Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, were held this year.

The 74th BAFTA Awards, distributed by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, were held this year. With the ceremony held, the 2021 BAFTA Awards found their owners. The prominent productions at the annual awards were Nomadland, Soul, My Octopus Teacher, Another Round and The Father.

2021 BAFTA Awards Best Picture Nomadland

Nomadland was the best film of the 2021 BAFTA Awards ceremony. You can find the award-winning productions and categories from the list below.

Best Picture – Nomadland

Outstanding British Movie – Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Release by a British Writer, Director or Producer – His House

Best Non-English Film – Another Round

Best Documentary – My Octopus Teacher

Best Animated Feature Film – Soul

Best Director – Chloe Zhao

Best Original Screenplay – Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay – The Father

Best Lead Actress – Frances McDormand

Best Lead Actor – Anthony Hopkins

Best Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn

Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya

Best Cast – Rocks

Best Cinematography – Nomadland

Best Editing – Sound of Metal

Best Production Design – Mank

Best Costume Design – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Sound – Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects – TENET

Best British Animated Short Film – The Owl and Pussycat

Best British Short Film – The Present

Rising Star Award (Public Vote) – Bukky Bakray