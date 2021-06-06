BAFTA 2021 Awards Found Their Winners

BAFTA Awards found their winners. The 74th BAFTA Awards, distributed by the British Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, were held this year.
2021 BAFTA Awards Best Picture Nomadland
Nomadland was the best film of the 2021 BAFTA Awards ceremony. You can find the award-winning productions and categories from the list below.
- Best Picture – Nomadland
- Outstanding British Movie – Promising Young Woman
- Outstanding Release by a British Writer, Director or Producer – His House
- Best Non-English Film – Another Round
- Best Documentary – My Octopus Teacher
- Best Animated Feature Film – Soul
- Best Director – Chloe Zhao
- Best Original Screenplay – Promising Young Woman
- Best Adapted Screenplay – The Father
- Best Lead Actress – Frances McDormand
- Best Lead Actor – Anthony Hopkins
- Best Supporting Actress – Yuh-Jung Youn
- Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya
- Best Cast – Rocks
- Best Cinematography – Nomadland
- Best Editing – Sound of Metal
- Best Production Design – Mank
- Best Costume Design – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Best Sound – Sound of Metal
- Best Visual Effects – TENET
- Best British Animated Short Film – The Owl and Pussycat
- Best British Short Film – The Present
- Rising Star Award (Public Vote) – Bukky Bakray