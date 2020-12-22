2020: Watch Netflix Special Trailer with Big Cast

On Monday (21), Netflix released the official trailer for the special 2020 Never Again (Death to 2020, in the original), developed by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, creators of Black Mirror.

The satirical work has a large cast, which includes Lisa Kudrow, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Keery, Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Samson Kayo and Leslie Jones.

2020 was not an easy year for the majority of the population, who, among other things, had to face the coronavirus pandemic. Willing to make a retrospective by the humoristic bias, the writers played with different personas and performed a special full of interesting nuances.

The production is still strongly influenced by the mockumentary genre, in which a fake documentary is built to emphasize, in a comical way, many important issues.

Check out the official trailer:

It is worth remembering that, earlier this year, in some interviews, Charlie Brooker had stated that Black Mirror should not return in 2020 for several reasons that also involved the difficult time the world was going through.

In this sense, the special developed by him and his titular partner brings a little of his style to the screens of Netflix, even if in another way.

Among some of the characters already seen in the trailer images is a somewhat conservative policy experienced by Friends’ everlasting Phoebe, Lisa Kudrow, a very studious historian, played by Hugh Grant, and an allusion to Queen Elizabeth II, from the winner of Globo de Gold Tracey Ullman. Laurence Fishburne is also part of the special as a narrator.

The 2020 Never Again special, from the same creators of Black Mirror, will be available on the Netflix streaming platform on December 27 this year.

There is still time to laugh a little before 2020 is definitely marked in history.



