2020 Nobel Prize Winners Announced

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna, who revolutionized the field of molecular biology by discovering the CRISPR / Cas9 gene editing tool, received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Göran K. Hansson, general secretary of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, stated that for the work that won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, this year’s award goes to ‘rewriting the code of life’. Because CRISPR / Cas9 makes it possible to change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms.

We wouldn’t be exaggerating if we say that CRISPR / Cas9 has made a real revolution in molecular biology. Thanks to CRISPR / Cas9, DNA level studies can be carried out on plants, as well as various studies are carried out for the treatment of cancer types. In addition, CRISPR / Cas9 has provided hope for the eradication of inherited diseases.

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna became the first female scientists to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in a joint effort, while overall they became the sixth and seventh female scientists to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Meanwhile, the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics were announced yesterday, and Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez are the winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics.



