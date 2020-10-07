2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to two female professors!

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners have been announced. The winners of the award were announced by the Nobel Committee at the event organized online due to this year’s epidemic. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna, who developed CRISPR / Cas9 technology, became the winners of this year’s award. You know, gene replacement research has been going on for years, and CRISPR is a really important breakthrough at this point.

2020 Nobel Prize winners in Chemistry: Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna

Especially while China’s studies on the subject attracted attention, the Committee announced that it gave the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for developing a new method of genome editing.

Working together for many years, Doudna and Charpentier were the first scientists to suggest that CRISPR / Cas9, known as enzymes that play a role in the immunity of bacteria to external factors, can be used to programmatically alter and edit the genome.

The CRISPR / Cas9 technology, also called this method “gene scissors or genetic scissors”, has revolutionized gene editing. Using the CRISPR / Cas9 gene scissors, it makes it possible to change life codes in a matter of weeks.

Using them, researchers can alter the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision. It is possible to say that this technology will have a revolutionary effect on life sciences, as well as making a significant contribution to new cancer treatments, it may also make it possible to treat hereditary diseases.

Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier is director and researcher in microbiology, genetics and chemistry at the Max Planck Institute for Infectious Biology in Germany. Jennifer Doudna still continues her studies in biochemistry at the University of California.

The Nobel Prizes continue. The Nobel Prize for Literature will be found tomorrow (Thursday, October 8), Nobel Peace Prize winners on Friday, October 9, and the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics will be announced on Monday, October 12.



