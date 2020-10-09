2020 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced

The winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been announced. The World Food Program, affiliated with the United Nations, won this year’s award for its anti-hunger work.

The Nobel Prize, which is considered as one of the most prestigious and prestigious awards in the world, is delivered to its owners this year as every year. After the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics and Nobel Chemistry, which was announced recently, the winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been announced today.

The World Food Program, which works to combat hunger, won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The spokesperson of the World Food Program stated that it is a great pride that their work was crowned with the Nobel Prize after the award announcement. In addition to the Nobel Peace Prize, the World Food Program will also receive a $ 1.1 million financial award.

In the statement made about the Nobel Peace Prize, it was stated that the World Food Program is the world’s largest aid organization that works on hunger and food security, and it was stated that the institution provided aid to 100 million people in difficult situations in food security and hunger issues in 88 different countries in 2019 alone.

In the statement, it was reminded that there is a possibility of hunger crisis in many places around the world if the World Food Program and other institutions operating for the same purpose do not receive financial support, it was also stated that the organization operates to fulfill the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in the long term.

Nobel Peace Prize last year; It was given to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, for his efforts to end the 20-year war between his country and Eritrea.



