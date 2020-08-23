2020 may have overactive season of maritime hurricanes

According to scientist Jim Yoe, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA), it is predicted that the 2020 hurricane season in the Atlantic will have an above average number in the occurrence of this type of phenomenon. This type of “guess” is possible, due to the climatological monitoring done from the organization’s satellites.

Conditions are favorable to storms

According to Yoe, the satellites have already registered oceanic conditions so that there is a “storm confusion” in the Atlantic, from mid-August to the end of October, a period of season in which these phenomena manifest themselves with greater intensity every year.

These conditions include an extremely strong monsoon in East Africa, with water temperatures higher than average, ranging from the Atlantic Ocean to the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, in addition to the low number of gusts of wind in different directions. . Wind gusts in different directions help to control the formation of hurricanes.

Yoe also pointed out that, at this very moment, NOAA is already observing what may be five storm preforms in the Atlantic basin. This is an indication that the hurricane season is beginning.

The importance of satellites

NOAA uses geostationary operational environmental satellites (GOES), which orbit the Earth at the same speed as its rotation and are at an altitude of 35,800 kilometers above the Equator.

It is through them that all kinds of climatic phenomena that occur on our planet are observed, from the smallest to the most colossal. This technology has been used for many years and has continued to evolve.

In a very simple analogy, Yoe compared the ability to monitor satellites with the quality of digital camera sensors. Twenty years ago, the images we captured with these devices don’t even compare to the photos we take today, even when we use a low-cost smartphone.

Satellites are just as important for monitoring events that are already underway, as for predicting phenomena that are yet to happen. Scientists can, for example, predict the formation of hurricanes, based on monitoring ocean water temperature, wind speed and direction, as well as cloud movements.

Hurricane Genevieve is under observation

While the Atlantic hurricane season is about to begin, NOAA is already monitoring Hurricane Genevieve, which formed in the Pacific Ocean.

Fortunately, it looks like he shouldn’t make it to the west coast of the United States.



