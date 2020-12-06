2020 MAMA: Here is the Complete List of Winners!

MAMA This Year Held As A ‘Untact’ Ceremony (Without Face To Face Contact) And Was Hosted By Song Joong Ki. For the Second Year in Consecutive, BTS Successfully Wiped Out the Four Daesangs (Grand Prize).

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020) is officially held again this year. This event will also be held today, Sunday (6/12) at 6 p.m. KST. This time, the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 has finally announced the winner.

This year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards itself took place as an “untact” ceremony (without face-to-face contact). It was broadcast live worldwide and hosted by Song Joong Ki.

For the second consecutive year, BTS (Bangtan Boys) successfully swept all four Daesangs (grand prizes) at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their victories include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Map of the Soul: 7”) , Song of the Year (“Dynamite”), and Worldwide Icon of the Year.Here’s the complete list of winners:

Artist of the Year: BTS

Album of the Year: BTS (“Map of the Soul: 7”)

Song of the Year: BTS (“Dynamite”)

Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best Male Artist: Baekhyun EXO

Best Female Artist: IU

Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

Best New Female Artist: Weeekly

Best Vocal Performance – Solo: IU (“Blueming”)

Best Vocal Performance – Group: MAMAMOO (“HIP”)

Best Dance Performance – Solo: Hwasa (“Maria”)

Best Dance Performance – Male Group: BTS (“Dynamite”)

Best Dance Performance – Female Group: BLACKPINK (“How You Like That”)

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico (“Any Song”)

Best Band Performance: DAY6 (“Zombie”)

Best Collaboration: “eight” by IU (prod. By and feat. BTS ‘Suga)

Best of Next: CRAVITY

Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ

Best Music Video: BTS (“Dynamite”)

Best Stage: MONSTA X

Best OST: Gaho (“Start” from “Itaewon Class”)

Favorite Dance Performance – Group: TXT (“Can’t You See Me”)

Favorite Dance Performance – Male Solo: Taemin (“Criminal”)

Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo: Jessi (Jessica H.O.) (“NUNU NANA”)

Favorite Male Group: NCT

Favorite Female Group: IZ * ONE

Favorite Asian Artist: WayV

Global Favorite Performer: SEVENTEEN (II)

The Most Popular Artist: TWICE

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10: BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN,

ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT

Best Asian Artist – Japan: Official Hige Dandism

Best Asian Artist – Mandarin: G.E.M

Best Asian Artist – Thailand: Ink Waruntorn

Best Asian Artist – Indonesia: Rizky Febian

Best Asian Artist – Vietnam: Binz

Best New Asian Artist – Japan: Fujii Kaze

Best New Asian Artist – Mandarin: Chin Siou

Best New Asian Artist – Thailand: Milli

Best New Asian Artist – Indonesia: Tiara Andini

Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam: Amee

Best New Asian Artist: JO1

Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN

Inspired Achievement: BoA

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg

Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto

Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang

Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E



