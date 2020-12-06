2020 MAMA: Here is the Complete List of Winners!

MAMA This Year Held As A ‘Untact’ Ceremony (Without Face To Face Contact) And Was Hosted By Song Joong Ki. For the Second Year in Consecutive, BTS Successfully Wiped Out the Four Daesangs (Grand Prize).
Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020) is officially held again this year. This event will also be held today, Sunday (6/12) at 6 p.m. KST. This time, the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 has finally announced the winner.
This year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards itself took place as an “untact” ceremony (without face-to-face contact). It was broadcast live worldwide and hosted by Song Joong Ki.
For the second consecutive year, BTS (Bangtan Boys) successfully swept all four Daesangs (grand prizes) at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their victories include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Map of the Soul: 7”) , Song of the Year (“Dynamite”), and Worldwide Icon of the Year.Here’s the complete list of winners:
- Artist of the Year: BTS
- Album of the Year: BTS (“Map of the Soul: 7”)
- Song of the Year: BTS (“Dynamite”)
- Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
- Best Male Group: BTS
- Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
- Best Male Artist: Baekhyun EXO
- Best Female Artist: IU
- Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
- Best New Female Artist: Weeekly
- Best Vocal Performance – Solo: IU (“Blueming”)
- Best Vocal Performance – Group: MAMAMOO (“HIP”)
- Best Dance Performance – Solo: Hwasa (“Maria”)
- Best Dance Performance – Male Group: BTS (“Dynamite”)
- Best Dance Performance – Female Group: BLACKPINK (“How You Like That”)
- Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico (“Any Song”)
- Best Band Performance: DAY6 (“Zombie”)
- Best Collaboration: “eight” by IU (prod. By and feat. BTS ‘Suga)
- Best of Next: CRAVITY
- Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ
- Best Music Video: BTS (“Dynamite”)
- Best Stage: MONSTA X
- Best OST: Gaho (“Start” from “Itaewon Class”)
- Favorite Dance Performance – Group: TXT (“Can’t You See Me”)
- Favorite Dance Performance – Male Solo: Taemin (“Criminal”)
- Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo: Jessi (Jessica H.O.) (“NUNU NANA”)
- Favorite Male Group: NCT
- Favorite Female Group: IZ * ONE
- Favorite Asian Artist: WayV
- Global Favorite Performer: SEVENTEEN (II)
- The Most Popular Artist: TWICE
- Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10: BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN,
- ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT
- Best Asian Artist – Japan: Official Hige Dandism
- Best Asian Artist – Mandarin: G.E.M
- Best Asian Artist – Thailand: Ink Waruntorn
- Best Asian Artist – Indonesia: Rizky Febian
- Best Asian Artist – Vietnam: Binz
- Best New Asian Artist – Japan: Fujii Kaze
- Best New Asian Artist – Mandarin: Chin Siou
- Best New Asian Artist – Thailand: Milli
- Best New Asian Artist – Indonesia: Tiara Andini
- Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam: Amee
- Best New Asian Artist: JO1
- Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN
- Inspired Achievement: BoA
- Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk
- Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg
- Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto
- Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo
- Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens
- Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang
- Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E