2020 MAMA celebration receives unexpected reviews

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) ceremony is considered one of the most important music awards in the Asian continent, it has been held annually for 12 years with the attendance of the most important stars of the musical and artistic world in general.

As expected the event, which took place in the middle of the new wave of Covid-19 that began to hit South Korea, was held in a “no contact” ceremony (no face-to-face contact), without an audience and broadcast to everyone online.

With renowned actor Song Joon Ki as master of ceremonies, accompanied by other celebrities from the acting world as category presenters, the 2020 MAMA arts gala received much praise for spectacular musical performances by famous K-Pop groups.

However, it also received criticism, especially from the South Korean public for considering the prevention methods for the celebrities who appeared on stage unsafe, with the staging of costumed hostesses spraying disinfectant between each presentation during the show.

Regarding the 2020 MAMA awards, it stands out that for the second year in a row, the K-Pop group BTS swept the four important awards that include Artist of the year, Album of the year (“Map of the Soul: 7”) , Song of the Year (“Dynamite”) and World Icon of the Year.

In its inception, the event was known as the Mnet Video Music Awards and was renamed MAMA in 2009. This year it will be hosted by Song Joon Ki under the title track NEW-TOPIA, in which fans around the world will be able to participate online.

This gala was the first that Song Joong Ki hosted since 2018, as Park Bo Gum was the main host in 2019. Song Joong Ki previously hosted the music event in 2012 and 2017 as well.

Among the nominees were internationally acclaimed groups and artists like BTS, Seventeen, Twice, NCT, GOT7, Mamamoo, Monsta X, TXT, and YG’s newest rookie: Treasure.



