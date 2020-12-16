2020 Google Trends List

2020, a year that will not be well remembered, also had an impact on Google Search Trends. The resulting graphic shows the situation clearly.

The year 2020, which started with great fires and then continued with a pandemic that stopped life, will be a year that many people will not remember well. One of the clearest indicators of this situation is Google Search Trends.

The Google Trends infographic prepared by Roshaan Khan allows us to see the most important events of the year together. Naturally, the events we encounter in this graphic are not well-remembered ones.

2020 was tough

Although Google does not share the actual numbers of searches due to its own policies, the density and periodic popularity of searches are displayed with numbers between 0 and a hundred. The chart starts from January 1 and progresses chronologically.

Kobe Bryant is among the searches that have skyrocketed in searches of the year. The star, who lost his life tragically, was on the agenda of the world. It was followed by India vs New Zealand (India vs New Zealand). At the end of February, calls for Harvey Weinstein, which was on the agenda with harassment cases, increased.

Coronavirus dominated the year

In March, the coronavirus pandemic affected almost the whole world. This situation was reflected in search trends. The number of searches for not only coronavirus expression, but also coronavirus symptoms (coronavirus symptoms), coronavirus update, and death (death) has also increased.

There was also an increase in the search for expressions such as mask, Zoom, Google Classroom related to the pandemic. Other highlights of the year include the Beirut explosion, George Floyd and BLM, TikTok, the US election results and candidates.



