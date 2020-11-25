The winners of the year 2020 have been announced at the Golden Joystick Awards, which is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry. The Last of Us Part II marked the night.

2020 Golden Joystick Awards winners announced

The Last of Us Part II, the PlayStation 4 exclusive game developed by Naughty Dog at the awards night, was marked with a total of 6 awards. Successful production; Won Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling, Best Sound, PlayStation Game of the Year, Resounding Game of the Year. Developer Naughty Dog was awarded Studio of the Year.

The recently released Fall Guys, which boomed but declined in popularity, collected the Best Multiplayer Game and Best Family Game awards, while Lego Builder’s Journey took the Mobile Game of the Year award, surprising the mobile industry.

Minecraft, which has a large player base, received the Best Gaming Community award. Another important award, the Best Hardware Award went to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card instead of the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

The 2020 Golden Joystick Awards winners at a glance

PlayStation Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

Xbox Game of the Year: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Nintendo Game of the Year: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Storytelling: The Last of Us Part II

Best Multiplayer Game: Fall Guys

Best Game Expansion: No Man’s Sky: Origins

Mobile Game of the Year: Lego Builder’s Journey

Best Sound: The Last of Us Part II

Best Visual Design: The Last of Us Part II

Best Independent Game: Hades

Best Ongoing Game: Minecraft

Studio of the Year: Naughty Dog

Esports Game of the Year: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best New Publisher: iamBrandon

Best Family Game: Fall Guys

Best Game Community: Minecraft

Best Performance: Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)

Breathtaking Award: Innersloth (Among Us)

Outstanding Contribution: Gaming Industry

PC Game of the Year: Death Stranding

Best Gaming Hardware: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Resounding Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

Most Wanted Game: God of War: Ragnarok

Critics’ Choice: Hades



