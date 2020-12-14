2020 Formula 1 Season Ends

With the Abu Dhabi GP held on 13 December in Formula 1, the season ended. Although the dominance of Mercedes-Hamilton continued, this season was quite exciting.

Considered the pinnacle of motor sports, Formula 1 once again captivated the spectators with speed and adrenaline in 2020. With the Abu Dhabi GP held on 13 December, the season has now officially ended and the rankings have been announced.

There were many noticeable events in the 2020 season, which started quite late due to the pandemic and offers a short calendar with 17 races. While we were glad that Istanbul Park returned to the calendar, other important events took place. Let’s take a look at the past year together.

Istanbul Park turned into the calendar years later

Undoubtedly, the interest shown in Formula 1 in our country suddenly increased with the reintroduction of Istanbul Park into the race calendar. With the changes in the audience decision, renewed asphalt discussions, rainy qualifying tours, we had a race enjoyed by the global audience.

As in many races this season, Mercedes’ champion driver Lewis Hamilton took the top spot in the race held in our country. Lance Stroll, who managed to grab the front pocket in the qualifying rounds, had a first in his name.

While Hamilton also declared his championship in our country, there were many beautiful memories from that weekend, a popular promotional film, almost every one of them framed and hung on the house, special posters for our country and a struggle that would make F1 viewers around the world want to see our country on the calendar.

Perez and Gasly win the race for the first time

Although this year has been dominated by Lewis Hamilton in general, the two pilots managed to add a racing victory to their careers. The first of these pilots was Pierre Gasly, who managed to reach the top in the eventful race on the Monza track in Italy. Another name that got his first win was Racing Point driver Sergio Perez, who currently has no seat for next year. Lance Stroll also achieved the first pole position success of his career.

Hamilton did not compete after 265 races

Lewis Hamilton is known as one of Formula 1’s most stable drivers. The British pilot could not compete this year because the Covid-19 test was positive at the Sakhir GP. Thus, Hamilton missed the race after exactly 265 races. This prevented the pilot from breaking Vettel’s record of 13 races in a season.

New names in the racing calendar

The Mugello track in Italy and the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve track in Portugal have made their way into the calendar for the first time this year. Although fresh asphalt was used on both tracks as in our country, with the arrival of races from lower series, more settled stages appeared. Hamilton was the winner in both races. The race at Mugello was also Ferrari’s 1000th race in the history of the championship.

The world has changed, the winners have not changed

By the end of the season, the winning names remained the same once again. The Mercedes team has also buried Ferrari’s record in history with the 7th consecutive championship title. Hamilton has also won the championship award for the third time in a row.

Thus, the 2020 season was left behind in Formula 1. The next season will start on 14 March with the usual race in Austria. Who do you think will be the winner in 2021, when many pilots will change teams and new rules will be applied?



