After Donald Trump insisted that there was electoral fraud in the 2020 United States elections, experts assured that they have been the safest.

Federal electoral infrastructure officials said in a joint statement Thursday that the 2020 US elections were “the safest in US history.”

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden garnered 11 more votes in the Electoral College, as CBS News projected that Arizona had won, giving him a 73-vote margin over President Donald Trump and placing him well above the threshold of 270 electoral votes with a total of 290 projected votes.

As we reported in Somagnews, President Trump continued to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud in key states on the battlefield. On Thursday, Trump had not yet relented, and advisers confirmed to CBS News that he had openly discussed running for president again in 2024.

While no decisions have been made, a Donald Trump adviser familiar with conversations with the president told CBS News that his allies were working to keep their options open as they map out their political future.

Joe Biden should have access to intelligence reports

Senior Republican senators said Thursday that Biden should begin receiving intelligence reports. Republican Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the highest ranking Republican senator, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close Trump ally, separately told reporters on Capitol Hill that they believe Joe Biden should receive the high-profile briefings. level.

South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the second-highest-ranking Republican in the upper house, said it “makes sense” for the president-elect to be briefed on the nation’s most sensitive intelligence.

“As these electoral challenges play out in the courts, I don’t have a problem with continuity, and I think it’s important from a national security standpoint,” Thune said. “And you’ve seen other members suggesting that.”

Texas Senator John Cornyn told reporters he believes the information “must be communicated in some way.”

“I just don’t know of any justification for holding the briefing,” he said, adding that if Mr. Biden “wins in the end, I think they should be able to start immediately.”



