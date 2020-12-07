2020 Apple TV Features Unveiled

The 2020 Apple TV, which is expected to be officially introduced very soon, stands out with its powerful features.There is very little time left until the 2020 model Apple TV is introduced by Apple. The features of the product, which is expected to be introduced on December 8, have also emerged before the official introduction.

According to LeaksApplePro, the new Apple TV will get its power from the A12Z Bionic chipset. The same chipset is used in new iPad Pro models. It was previously reported that an A12X Bionic will be available on the device, but thanks to the A12Z Bionic you will get an extra GPU core that contributes to the graphics performance. Additionally, 6 GB of RAM is expected to be offered along with 128 GB of internal storage. Thanks to Apple Arcade, we can easily say that this amount of RAM will be useful when playing challenging games. 4K resolution will now become standard. It is also among the details that an upgraded cooling system can be offered to ensure that the A12Z Bionic’s frequencies work at the highest possible values.

It is said that the device, which is very likely to be introduced on December 8, will start to be sent to users as of December 11. Let’s see if these claims will be true.



