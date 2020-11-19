2020 Apple Music Awards Winners Announced

Apple announced the winners of the second Apple Music Awards this year. While Lil Baby became the best global artist of the year; The best song was Roddy Ricch – The Box.

Apple Music, the online music service that Apple has offered as a competitor to Spotify in recent years, has become quite popular since its release, and Apple has been awarded the “Apple Music Awards” (in five different categories) as of last year. Apple Music Awards).

Billie Eilish, the rising star in the music industry of recent years, was the star of the annual Apple Music Awards, which took place on the Steve Jobs stage last year. At this year’s Apple Music Awards, the Global Artist of the Year award went to Lil Baby.

2020 Apple Music Awards winners

Global Artist of the Year: Lil Baby

“Breathtaking” Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion

Songwriter of the Year: Taylor Swift

Best Song of the Year: Roddy Ricch – The Box

Best Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch – Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

The Apple Music Awards will bring more than a simple statement to Apple Music users. From December 14, Apple will broadcast live performances, fan events, interviews and more to celebrate the Apple Music Awards for one week on Apple Music, Apple Music TV and Apple TV apps.

Winners of the Apple Music Awards are determined by creating a balance between editorial elections and statistics. In particular, the awards for best song and best album are mainly based on which songs and albums Apple Music subscribers are most interested in throughout the year.



