2014 episode “The Simpsons” shows 200 real

Yesterday afternoon (29) the Central Bank took a large part of the national population by surprise by announcing a new banknote in the national market. This is the R $ 200 note, which will have millions of units distributed as of the end of August, injecting more physical money into the country, something that, according to BC representatives, aims to meet the high demand.

To stamp the note, the maned wolf animal was chosen, as it was part of a predefined list when Brazil made the visual modification of Real notes in the early 21st century. However, later, several memes with possible print alternatives appeared on the internet.

But, what caught the most attention and went to Twitter’s top trends was not related to the money itself, but to the value of the coin, which was shown with great prominence in an episode of The Simpsons, which took place in 2014.

This is not the first time that the drawing has been the target of atypical divinations, as there is a specific episode in which Donald Trump is shown as President of the USA well before that fact occurs in real life, even the purchase of 21 Century Fox by Disney , something that happened 21 years after the forecast.

The R $ 200 bill is shown in episode 16 of the 25th season, which took place in 2014. Titled You Don’t Have to Live Like a Referee “, the chapter shows Homer as referee of the World Cup in Brazil and being bribed to benefit a team, receiving a briefcase with several 200 reais bills.

Sim! É real, Os Simpsons previram o futuro mais uma vez pic.twitter.com/SCAlaWUJnp — JiAn (@JeanDaSilvaFNDZ) July 30, 2020

It is worth remembering that this same episode had already been published in another period at the time that Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup for showing several errors of refereeing, the injury of one of the players of the team and the defeat to Germany, something that we will remember for the rest of the team. our days.

Based on all the previous predictions that were right, it is important to stay tuned in the episodes so as not to miss any possible news, good or not, that may be coming to the world, since we are always caught by surprise by atypical situations of the daily routine .



