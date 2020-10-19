2000-Year-Old Giant Cat Figure Drawing Found in Peru

A drawing of a cat figure was discovered in the Nazca Desert in Peru. The figure with a lying cat is 37 meters.

Throughout human history, there has always been an interest in cats. Although this interest is sometimes good and sometimes bad, these cute friends have always managed to be included in our history in some way.

The Nazca Desert in Peru, which is on the Unesco World Cultural Heritage list, is known for having many figures called geoglyphs, made by drawing long lines on the ground. Finally, a cat figure was discovered in the region.

37-meter giant cat figure

Scientists have announced a newly discovered cat figure. The figure drawn on a hillside is exactly 37 meters tall. According to the researchers, this figure was created by applying pressure to the soil, just like the other Nazca Lines.

The discovery of the cat figure was discovered during the pathway construction as part of the work carried out to build a new surveillance platform in the region. Thus, another valuable geoglyph was found in the region. Considering the popularity of cats, this figure will attract a significant number of visitors.

When the viewing platform is completed, visitors will be able to see the works in the region together. The region is expected to become a very important tourism center. Making a statement on the subject, the Ministry of Culture of Peru said, “Since this figure was built on a slope, it was obscured by natural erosion and was about to disappear.”

The lines pre-Nazca culture

Speaking to the Spanish agency Efe, Chief Archeologist of the Nazca Lines Johny Isla stated that the lines go before the Nazca culture. The Nazca culture, which made most of the lines in the region, was the dominant community in the region between 700-200 BC.

Isla said that this cat figure is from the Paracas culture period, which lived in the region between 500 BC and 200 AD. “We can understand this by comparing iconography. Paracas figures depict birds, cats, and people in this cat-like style,” the archaeologist said. said.



