$ 200 Million Investment in Bitcoin Company NYDIG

NYDIG, one of the companies that banks and corporate companies turn to buy Bitcoin, announced that it has collected $ 200 million with its new investment series. Among the investors of NYDIG were big names such as Morgan Stanley.

Eight different companies supported the series organized by NYDIG, which has BitLicense in New York. NYDIG, affiliated with Stone Ridge, offers custody services to corporate customers.

Collected 200 million dollars

NYDIG announced in its press release that it received an investment of 200 million dollars with the contributions of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual, Soros Fund Management, FS Investments, Bessemer Ventures Partners and FinTech Collective. MassMutual purchased $ 100 million worth of Bitcoin in December 2020.

NYDIG CEO Robert Gutmann said the company will collaborate with these names in future Bitcoin projects. “With these partnerships, there is no doubt that institutional investors have entered the Bitcoin market.” Gutmann expects this to positively affect Bitcoin.

Pay attention to the coming months

Giving the message that they will continue to provide crypto money services to corporate companies, Gutmann spoke about their future plans. “You will see an explosion of innovation in the Bitcoin products developed by NYDIG in the coming months.” said.

NYDIG filed an application with the SEC on February 16 to establish a Bitcoin ETF. The fund, which will be the first Bitcoin ETF of the USA if approved, will be supported with the participation of Morgan Stanley.