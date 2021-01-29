200 Megapixel surprise for ZTE Axon 30 Pro

Samsung continues to make a sound with the 200 Megapixel camera sensor that leaked a few weeks ago. According to a new leak, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro may be the first smartphone with a resolution of 200 Megapixels.

Apart from the ZTE Axon 30 Pro features, an important leak has also occurred for the processor. In the meantime, it is worth remembering that the previous phone of the series, the Axon 20, went down in history as the first smartphone with a sub-screen camera. The image we use in the main image belongs to the Axon 20 model.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro camera with 200 Megapixel resolution leaked

ZTE is one of the important players in the middle segment with its Axon series. Although the Chinese brand does not play high in the smartphone market, it has a significant market share in its homeland.

Using the first sub-display camera module with the ZTE Axon 20 model, the innovative brand now seems to come with Samsung’s 200 Megapixel sensor that leaked last week.

Samsung is not actually a company that uses high-end sensors to many competitors without using them on their flagships. Currently, the new ISOCELL HM3 sensor used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra is not currently used by any other Android phone manufacturer.

Among the resulting ZTE Axon 30 Pro camera features, it is seen that the sensor named Samsung S5KGND has a main resolution of 50 Megapixels. It was also shared in the leak that this new sensor has 200 Megapixel support. However, whether the Axon 30 Pro will use this resolution is a matter of curiosity.

The size of the sensor is 1 / 1.37 inch, the pixel size is 1.28µm. In HM3, which is currently the best Samsung camera sensor, the sensor size is 1 / 1.33 inch and the pixel size is 0.8µm.

Apart from this newly leaked sensor, it was previously claimed that Samsung is working on an incredible 600 Megapixel sensor.

According to the latest leak, it turned out that the Snapdragon 888 processor will be used for the Axon 30 Pro. Although there is no official share from the company about the 200 Megapixel camera and processor, the poster prepared for the processor has emerged.