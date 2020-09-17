20 years since Messi arrived in Barcelona

On September 17, 2000, a boy named Lionel Andrés Messi landed in Barcelona from Rosario with all his hopes set on becoming the global promise that everyone was already talking about.

Although at the beginning the negotiations seemed not to reach a good port, the insistence of two fundamental characters to write the story, Carles Rexach and Josep Maria Minguella allowed everything we already know to happen: the arrival of the best player in the club’s history and perhaps in the history of world football.

From that legendary signature on the napkin, to the Burofax episode, Messi’s 20 years at Barça have been the most important in the history of the Barça team.

Messi was 13 years old, he came to try out at Infantil B due to his age, in the first game he played he had such an impressive performance that there was no doubt about the type of player who was coming to La Masía.

Today, 20 years later, Messi has achieved much more than we could all imagine: six Ballon d’Ors and an endless record both individually and collectively that forever changed the history of the Catalan club.



