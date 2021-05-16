20 years of Xbox: has the industry improved with Microsoft?

Xbox: Two decades since the North American giant entered the world of consoles, it competed with Sony and Nintendo and made a fruitful niche for itself. For all. In 2001 Xbox turns 20 years old. Specifically, it does so in November, when it went on sale in the United States with one of the best launch games ever, Halo: Combat Evolved. Microsoft has started the celebration of the 20 years of Xbox these days, and a question that came to mind when remembering its arrival in the console sector is… Has the industry improved with Xbox? The answer is yes.

Many saw in Bill Gates’ company a kind of hostile takeover to a sector that had been in the hands – at the hardware level – of Japanese companies. With the tradition of Nintendo and the brutal success of Sony with its first two consoles, and already with SEGA abandoning the fight after Dreamcast. Some warned two decades ago that nothing good could come of their foray into the industry.

It is evident that the punishment money that Microsoft had helped not only to assemble a very powerful console – it was a camouflaged PC – but also to take away from Apple what had to be its great exclusive from the hand of Bungie. But this is as true as that Xbox modernized many things in the field of consoles, gave a touch of attention to the companies of always and with its successes and what it has demanded from the competition, it has been an active role in the development of the last 20 years.

Xbox modernized many elements and proposals in the field of desktop consoles that had not been considered or were in an embryonic state

Go ahead, I am fully aware that this is a capitalist system and that here you come to earn money, not to please users by the grace of God. But this is so true, what all companies play, as the decisions that have been made by Xbox to earn money have served, in many cases, to advance as a means and to convince the user.

Now we are quite far away, but the bet on a standard hard drive to save games, and Xbox Live and real online gaming, with a solid structure and features that we take for granted today – playing with friends, voice chat, connection direct from the platform – they were not the norm in others. Yes, Dreamcast was advanced (and better than PS2 or Gamecube, later) but it was with Xbox that we began to understand how to enjoy playing online on consoles and how easy it should be to do so. No adapters. Without depending on the structures of each game and each third party. By the way, if you had a hard drive you could download new content. Today it seems logical. At the beginning of the 2000 neither Sony nor Nintendo had considered it.

The power of Xbox allowed us to watch games on our television that we did not think possible. If one compares Splinter Cell Chaos Theory with other versions, one will realize. Or try Ninja Gaiden Black, Riddick, Project Gotham Racing 2 and the Halos, of course. You can’t understand Xbox without Halo. Power, a new catalog of games with new intellectual properties and an online system that was a reference. Microsoft didn’t come here for a ride.