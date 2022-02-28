20-Year-Old Young Announced the Project that Competes with AXS and MANA!

20-year-old Brazilian teenager Evandro Rodrigues shares a new project he expects to rival metaverse coin giants and NFTs like AXS and MANA et al.

Building a new play-to-win platform to rival AXS and MANA

Renowned crypto phenom Gary Vee plans to one day purchase one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s “blue chip” digital artifacts. In a recent Insider interview, he states that the outstanding development of the NFT market has prompted him to invest and establish the House Game. Players can own virtual residences and structures in a play-to-win environment that generate tokens and are represented as NFTs on the secondary market.

Rodrigues is no stranger to gaming. The Boston entrepreneur produced his first video game when he was 14 years old. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, he started investing in obscure cryptocurrencies with money he earned from his Target project, a successful web startup, and his parents’ allowance. Crypto earnings are fueling his new startup, House Game, which he thinks will one day compete with giants like Axie Infinity and Decentraland. Rodrigues shares that he aims to make an NFT collection that is more than just a Twitter profile picture.

When House Game launches on Sunday, it will feature 7,000 different digital residences and 700 unique digital structures where players can create NFTs on the blockchain. According to the whitepaper, staking buildings will generate CASH, a utility currency that players can use to earn Ethereum on a weekly basis.

What does House Game promise?

There will be around 3,000 VIP players when the game is released. The game currently has 14,000 users on Discord. After launch, Rodrigues stated that he and his team will continue to work on adding utility so players can do more with their NFTs and CASHs. Meanwhile, he adds that the potential of NFTs is only in its infancy:

I truly believe, and we are not far from it, that NFTs will eventually replace paperwork, titles and all that. The technology is very new and currently used mostly for artistic purposes, but this is just the beginning. There is much more potential for use with NFTs and Blockchain.