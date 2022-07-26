20 celebrities, artists and comedians worth watching at the club

Since its launch in April 2020, the trendy new Clubhouse audio app, available by invitation only, has continued to gain popularity. In January 2021, a new Apple-based fashion app was rated as a billion-dollar social media platform. With each passing week and month, Clubhouse seems to be a new technological pillar, not an ephemeral flash.

Clubhouse also continues to attract many well-known celebrities in various fields of entertainment, including the film business, the music industry, stand-up comedy, rap community, entrepreneurship and many others.

Updated by George Chrysostom on July 26, 2022: Clubhouse continues to get back on its feet, and while it may not have become as popular as it was supposed to, the support of these famous celebrities has certainly helped the app in its development. For those who jump into the Clubhouse, these interesting people definitely deserve attention.

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who already has a million subscribers, used his Clubhouse account to discuss everything from the nature of virtual reality and augmented reality to the future of technology.

Interestingly, Zuckerberg used a different platform, but as his business model changes, so does his understanding of how to use famous apps like Clubhouse.

Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O’Leary and his colleagues from The Shark Tank series recently joined Clubhouse to talk about sound financial investments and achieving success in the business world.

O’Leary was joined in the “Rooms” by Barbara Corcoran and Draymond John. This allowed these business people to show themselves on the other side and really communicate directly with the audience.

Malcolm Gladwell

Brilliant writer and thinker Malcolm Gladwell has a Clubhouse account that he recently used to discuss Adam Grant’s new book, Think Again.

The book explores new ways to find new perspectives and teaches how to rethink thinking in everyday life. This is certainly an intriguing use of a Clubhouse account and certainly not the usual approach for promotional purposes.

MS Hammer

Rap superstar of the 90s MC Hammer went to the Clubhouse to promote his brand and talk about the rap music industry. The star of “You Can’t Touch It” and “2 Legit 2 Quit” never holds back his opinion.

He also made a splash by calling an imitator of Elon Musk on the platform and leading to the function of authenticity of the real name.

Estelle

The multi-talented British artist Estelle also visited the Clubhouse to discuss a wide range of topics related to her profession.

The singer, songwriter, rapper and music producer addresses the industry with a unique insight. It’s absolutely worth checking out, and it’s a reasonable use of the platform, given that other social media apps may not be suitable.

Van Jones

CNN anchor and political commentator Van Jones uses the Clubhouse account to talk about the nature of American politics, public activism, COVID-19 and the many pressing issues facing the country after one of the most turbulent years in history.

It was a demonstration of how a social media app can bring people together, and an indication that traditional media in non-traditional times is not quite up to the task for celebrities like Jones.

Scooter Brown

Scooter Braun is a well—known music manager of such mega-pop stars as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and others.

Brown used Clubhouse to promote his clients and discuss the music industry in detail. Clubhouse has established itself as a good platform for social networks, allowing talents to continue navigating their fan base, and viewers to get to know them better.

21 savage

Atlanta-based mumble rapper 21 Savage has also joined Clubhouse, much to the delight of fans who still want access to this talented musician.

In December 2020, he moderated a heated debate between TV presenter DJ Akademiks and Philadelphia rapper Mick Mill about the negative impact of Akademiks on hip-hop culture.

Bow Wow

On December 6, 2020, Bow Wow entered the club room to talk about everything: from how he became known as a child rapper and movie star, about his development as an artist and about some of the contradictions that surrounded him on social networks.

Although it hasn’t had much impact on the app since then, it’s definitely worth revisiting to see how the social media platform can be used in this way.

Ashton Kutcher

Punk’d and ’70s show star Ashton Kutcher was one of the first big-name celebrities to host Clubhouse when it launched in 2020. Since then, he has been quite active on the platform.