2-Year Record For Ethereum Price After Bitcoin Rise

While the Bitcoin rally carried over $ 22,000, one of its followers was the leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH) with a 2-year record. The Ethereum price climbed up to $ 650, hitting its highest level in the past two years. In addition to this annual record, news for Ether investors came yesterday from the giant name CME Group.

While the all-time high of $ 1,448 for Ethereum is about 55% higher than the current level, the re-recording of $ 650 levels not seen since 2018 has given investors hope. With the latest increase, Ethereum market dominance was positioned at 11.41%, while the market value of ETH increased to $ 73.5 billion.

Cryptocurrency investor Ryan Sean Adams posted that Ethereum performance should not be overshadowed by the rise of BTC. Adams tweeted that the annual increase for Ethereum was 372% versus 185% of the Bitcoin annual return.

Ethereum (ETH) announcement from CME Group

CME Group, one of the most important derivatives exchanges, announced with its last statement that it will launch the Ethereum service for its users after the Bitcoin contracts. CME, which is both the largest and one of the most important institutions for the crypto money market, reinforces the importance of the announcement for ETH as a platform for institutional investors.

According to the statement made by CME Group, the amount of a contract is planned to be determined as 50 ETH. The contract value is expected to be determined according to CME Group’s Ethereum-Dollar index. The stock market started trading Bitcoin in 2017. ETH is now the second cryptocurrency supported on the CME Group derivatives exchange.



