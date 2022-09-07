2-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Announces Retirement at 35

704 catches, 9,245 yards, 51 touchdowns, two touchdowns and a Super Bowl later, Emmanuel Sanders officially calls it a career.

In his Instagram, the 35-year-old receiver announced that his time had come. We sincerely thank everyone who helped him on his football path.

I decided to retire from the National Football League. I’ve had a hell of a ride. 3 Super Bowl appearances, several professional cups and a Super Bowl champion. I gave the game everything I had, and it treated me well, so I’m happy with my decision. To everyone who has supported me throughout my career… thank you! Every organization I’ve played for… thank you! To all my teammates and coaches… thank you! To my family and friends… thank you! I came from the small town of Bellville, Texas. I was just a kid chasing a dream, and I caught it! God is the greatest!

Sanders spent 12 seasons in the National Football League between the Steelers, Broncos, 49ers, Saints and Bills.

Sanders, a third-round pick by the Steelers from SMU, has gone from a dynamic responder and No. 3 receiver to a reliable 1,000-yard pass catcher with the Denver Broncos.

Few can say that in their careers they have played alongside a more talented group of signallers; between Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Josh Allen.

Have a nice retirement, Emmanuel.