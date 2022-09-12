2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates for Nebraska Job

It will take a special candidate to get Nebraska’s football program back on track. And according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers’ watch list.

Among the proposed candidates , Dodd listed: Matt Campbell from Iowa State, acting coach Mickey Joseph, District of Columbia from Wisconsin Jim Leonhard, former TCU coach and Texas analyst Gary Patterson and Urban Meyer.

But he really focused on Mark Stoops from Kentucky and Bill O’Brien from Alabama.

Writing:

Stoops has spent a decade methodically turning the Wildcats into an above-average SEC competent program. … After one of his biggest wins on Saturday in Florida, Stoops may have reached his peak with the Wildcats. I have nothing against Stoops, but no one will beat Georgia in the near future. He would have much better access to the Big Ten Championship game [as opposed to the SEC championship game] playing in the Big Ten West. His culture, tireless work ethic and serious approach will appeal to Nebraska.

Transition to O’Brien:

“Obie” already has experience in the Big Ten as Penn State’s first coach after the Jerry Sandusky scandal. There is no healthier coaching tree from which to choose a coach: Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. He coached Heisman Trophy winner [Bryce Young] and G.O.A.T. [Tom Brady]. The feeling right now: if O’Brien goes anywhere, he will return to the NFL, perhaps to replace Belichick one day.

In the meantime, Joseph will hold the fort at Lincoln.