2 questions to answer for Season 2 of the series

The first season of Bridgerton wondered about ending on Netflix and fans are quick to draw their own conclusions about the contacts that the second part of this drama will address.

With nine books to adapt to continue the story that stole the hearts of Netflix viewers, Bridgerton producers including Shonda Rhimes are forced to answer several questions that have fans on their toes.

One of them has to do with the property of the Featheringtons, the unique family that lost their patriarch after he was assassinated at the end of the first season.

And it is that nobody knows who inherited the house that Baron Featherington bet in an attempt to recover his fortune. Not readers of Julia Quinn’s book series, much less Netflix viewers who had to settle for Lady Portia Featherington’s shocked expression after seeing her will.

Another question that Bridgerton has to clear in its segment season is why Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) becomes Lady Whistledown and how long can she hide it, especially from her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia), who will not rest ill find out who is the famous writer who knows all the gossip of London high society.

Importantly, in the Julia Quinn book series on which Bridgerton is based, Lady Whistledown’s identity is not revealed until the fourth volume.

However, while viewers already know the face of the indiscreet writer, London society does not. This detail will give a very interesting nuance to the development of the Bridgerton plot, which promises to be a success for many more years.