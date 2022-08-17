2 players ejected after a fight at Patriot Panthers training

On Wednesday morning, another fight took place at a joint training session of the Panthers and Patriots.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had an accident during an 11-on-11 practice, but he didn’t like the hit. In the end, he threw the ball at a New England Patriots player before the fight started.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard and Patriots quarterback Dietrich Wise were excluded from practice after a fight.

This is the second training session in a row when a fight broke out between these two teams. On Tuesday, it started when Patriots receiver Christian Wilkerson caught the ball near the Panthers’ sideline.

Both sides started fighting with each other, and the situation escalated. Both Wilkerson and fellow receiver Kendrick Bourne were ejected along with Panthers quarterback Kenny Robinson.

Both teams will play each other this Friday in Foxboro during the second week of the NFL preseason.

The beginning will be at 19:00. ET.