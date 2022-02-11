2 Notable Partnerships From This Metaverse Coin! “Price may increase”

Metaverse coin project Bloktopia (BLOK) has announced a partnership with Chiliz (CHZ) and Algorand (ALGO). This situation also attracted the attention of Selcoin, which is widely followed in Turkey, and said that a positive movement can be seen in prices when “the markets are alive”.

Popular metaverse coin forges new partnerships

Metaverse project Bloktopia (BLOK) has announced that Algorand (ALGO) and Chiliz (CHZ) have joined its metaverse. Bloktopia is a decentralized metaverse powered and built on by Polygon. In Bloktopia, a decentralized virtual reality skyscraper consisting of 21 levels (a reference to 21 million Bitcoins) acts as a hub for users to access crypto information and comprehensive content in one place.

Bloktopia’s “residents” can educate themselves in learning the basics or more advanced crypto, earn income by owning virtual real estate, play games, build networks and more. In addition, advertisers and sponsors can monetize the platform’s user base through a special NFT mechanism. Users can experience the four core elements of Bloktopia (learn, earn, play and create), providing a VR experience for the crypto community. Bloktopia aims to create a highly engaging user experience by adding various elements that users can interact with on the platform.

Selcoin expects a rise in prices

After this partnership, Selcoin, which has more than 680,000 followers on Twitter, made a post on the subject. Selcoin said, “Bloktopia announced a partnership with Chiliz and Algorand today. Quality partners. There will be another announcement,” he said. Then, he stated that he thinks this development will be reflected in the prices when the markets revive.

Over the past week, many coins have fallen due to a general pullback in the markets. Although there has been a recovery in the near future, there has not been an increase that can satisfy the investors. At the time of writing, Bloktopia (BLOK) is trading at $0.024, down 4.35 percent. Algorand (ALGO) is changing hands at $0.98 with a loss of 5.59 percent. Finally, Chiliz (CHZ) is also down 5% at $0.22.