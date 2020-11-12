2 New Altcoin Predictions That Possibly Fill Pockets

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Lark Davis said that the two new altcoins could soar and bring them to their investors.

In a new YouTube video, Davis predicts that many altcoins will see all-time highs in the next cycle. However, the popular analyst also warns that 90% of altcoins are “junk” and this could represent examples of “catastrophic failure”.

Davis points to UniLend (UFT), a decentralized protocol that combines spot trading and money markets with lending / borrowing services, as a small asset that can generate huge returns for investors. Davis says the project is designed to list any Ethereum-based token and could open up “billions of liquidity”. According to CoinGecko, UTF has a market value of $ 7.3 million and was traded around $ 0.64 at the time of writing.

In addition, Davis says APY.Finance (APY), a yield farming robo-advisor platform, has the potential to generate significant gains. According to CoinGecko, the token has a market value of $ 3,219 million and was trading around $ 0.45 at the time of writing.

In terms of larger market value games, Davis predicts that Uniswap (UNI) and Maker (MKR) are also on the rise, with both reaching all-time highs in the next cycle.

He also drew attention to Polkadot

Davis also said it is investing in Polkadot (DOT). Davis said the following about this cryptocurrency:

“I think Polkadot is still super, very hot and will be a big player in the coming years. I’m still purchasing Polkadot and the Polkadot ecosystem can do very, very well.

Davis says he shuns most of the smart contract platforms because most are “functionally dead”. However, he suggests paying attention to Layer 2 scaling solutions such as Matic Network (MATIC).

“Matic for example – already has a functioning ecosystem greater than 90% of Tier 1 smart contract platforms, so this is a Tier 2 complement to Ethereum. It can be noted. I am very optimistic on Matic. Now the leader in terms of Tier 2. “



