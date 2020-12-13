2 more models received MIUI 12 Android 11 update

In the first half of 2020, MIUI 12 Android 10 update was released for Xiaomi and its sub-brands. Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 users started getting MIUI 12 Android 11 update.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 MIUI 12 get Android 11 update

Xiaomi recently came to the agenda with its controversial update statement. About 7 months after announcing the update list, the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A models were removed from the update list for compatibility and performance reasons.

MIUI 12, whose stable version has become downloadable for most devices, is now available to users with the Android 11 update. The company, which makes users happy about the update, has released the MIUI 12 Android 11 update for Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10 models. The stable version available for Indian users for now, will soon be available worldwide for download.

Other models that will have MIUI 12 Android 11 update are as follows:

– Xiaomi Mi 10

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

– Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

– Xiaomi Mi 9

– Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

– Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

– Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

– Xiaomi Mi 9T

– Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

– Xiaomi Mi A3

– Redmi K30 Pro

– Redmi K30

– Redmi K30 5G

– Redmi K30i 5G

– Redmi K20 Pro

– Redmi K20

– Redmi Note 9

– Redmi Note 9 Pro

– Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

– Redmi 10X Pro

– Redmi 10X 5G

– Redmi 9

– Redmi 9C

– Redmi 9A

– POCO F2 Pro

– POCO X2

– POCO M2 Pro



