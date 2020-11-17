2 important events to watch closely in altcoins this week

In the third week of November, there are important developments that closely concern Uniswap (UNI) and Zcash (ZEC).

Farming ends in Uniswap

UNI awards have been given to those who provide liquidity to the decentralized exchange Uniswap for some time now. This process ends from tomorrow.

There are important aspects for both UNI and ETH. First, with the end of farming, it is said that some users can sell the UNIs they receive as a reward and this may cause a price decrease in the short term. On the other hand, this situation may provide support for prices in the long run as no new UNIs will be released to the market.

Another concern is what will happen when the $ 1.1 billion worth of ETH locked in pools is unlocked. It is stated that ETH that will come out of Uniswap pools may cause sales pressure on ETH price. It is worth emphasizing that the price of ETH increased by 7 percent when the UNI reward system was activated in Uniswap. For this reason, there is a possibility that the opposite will happen when it ends.

Halving time in Zcash

In the privacy-focused crypto currency Zcash (ZEC), the first halving is happening. If the date remains unchanged, current network data indicates that the halving will occur on Wednesday, November 18th. Block rewards in ZEC will be reduced from 6.25 to 3.125. ZEC has seen an 8.5 percent increase in the last 24 hours.



