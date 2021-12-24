2 Giant Exchanges List This Meme Coin: The Price Has Exploded!

Dogelon Mars (ELON), a meme coin named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk, gained momentum with various listing news. It is still trading below its all-time high. Here are the details…

Meme coin ELON is listed by two popular exchanges

As Somanews reported, Dogelon Mars, which started to gain momentum in major stock markets after being listed on OKEx in October, is listed on Huobi and Gemini. Huobi, one of the popular trading platforms, listed the meme coin earlier today. It also announced that it would launch a $2,000 airdrop by launching a raffle.

🔊 YOU asked, WE listened! 🔊$ELON @DogelonMars will be listed on Huobi! 👇 First 200 users to

🔹 Comment and share

🔹 RT your favourite meme of Huobi x $ELON to stand a chance to share 2000 USDT worth of $ELON #Airdrop! Comment and fill in the form below! 👇 — Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) December 24, 2021

Apart from that, Gemini, founded by Bitcoin millionaires Tyler and Cameron Wnklevoss, also announced that it has started listing ELON. After these announcements, the price of ELON increased from $0.000001282 to $0.000001868. At the time of writing, it appears to have posted a 36.28% rise in the last 24 hours. It moved to the 95th place with its market cap rising to $987,131,528. However, the cryptocurrency is trading below $0.00003263, which it reached at the end of July.

Dogelon is a dog-themed meme coin traded on Mars, Ethereum, and Polygon. Dogecoin follows the example of other successful dog coins like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu. ELON is an ERC-20 token on Polygon and Ethereum, one of the most popular Blockchains and the go-to solution for many decentralized applications. The name refers to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is an outspoken supporter of Dogecoin and DOGE. ELON has reached 323.7 thousand Twitter followers.