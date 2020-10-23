2 feature films to celebrate Pelé’s 80 years

On October 23, 1940, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, came to the world. Of humble origins, his talent for playing soccer led Pelé to play in the Brazilian first division when he was only 15 years old. Three years later he was the star of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden and an important part for Brazil to lift the trophy.

With a monstrous amount of 1284 goals in official and friendly matches throughout his career, Pelé with the Brazilian team won three World Cups (Sweden 1968, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970) and was multi-champion with Santos from Brazil winning Serie A, the Paulista Championship, the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Cup.

Thanks to his large number of titles and his talent for playing football as well as for generating games and for scoring goals, Pelé is considered one of the greatest footballers in history and 80 years after his birth we chose four feature films that will make you know more about background to the living legend.

1. Escape to Victory

Considered by critics to be one of the best soccer films ever made, Escape to Victory is set during World War II and tells the story of a group of prisoners who form a soccer team to face the German team in a stadium full of Nazis. In the film, Pelé is one of the stars of the prison team and a mythical Chilean of hers sends the game to penalties in a dramatic ending.

2. This is Pele

Released in 1974, This is Pele is the first documentary to be made about the Brazilian star. In it, Eduardo Escorel and Luis Carlos Barreto delve into O’Rei’s great moments with Santos from Brazil and as a member of the national team, reliving their triumph at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.



