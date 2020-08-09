2 different EMUI updates for Huawei Mate 40 series

There is little time left for the Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (HDC 2020) event. The new EMUI version will be introduced at this event. Huawei Mate 40 series can surprise users with EMUI updates.

What will Huawei Mate 40 series do with EMUI updates?

As is known, EMUI 11 and Android 11 will work in harmony with each other. Evan Blass, known for the leaked news, claimed that the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro duo would not receive the same updates.

Blass stated that the Mate 40 Pro will receive the EMUI 11 update, but the Mate 40 will be refreshed with a new version for EMUI 10 software. In this context, Mate 40 users may be delayed to meet EMUI 11.

EMUI 10 was introduced at the last year’s session of the Huawei Developer Conference held for developers. As you may remember, this software was the first operating system developed by the Huawei team with Android whose source code was available to everyone.

The first Huawei model renewed by this operating system was the Mate 30. It is not known why the Chinese firm wanted to make such a move. In short, the Pro labeled member of the Mate 40 family will be supported by EMUI 11, but the Mate 40 will be updated with a new version of an old EMUI version.

In addition to the Mate 40 and Mate 40 duo, the Mate 40 Lite is said to be launched. This model can also be equipped with EMUI 10. Huawei has not yet received a statement about this issue.

Let us state that the HDC 2020 event will be held between 10 September 2020 – 12 September 2020. What do you think this strategy of the East Asian representative will lead to the achievement? Is it good or bad? We are waiting your comments.



